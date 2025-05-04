Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered a dominating 37-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4. With this victory, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have strengthened their position in the points table. PBKS jumped to the second spot with 15 points to their name. They are one step closer to reaching the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG are remaining in seventh place with 10 points. LSG's chances of reaching the playoffs are very difficult with this defeat. Batting first, Punjab blasted 236-5 in 20 overs. Opener Prabhsimran Singh played a superb knock of 91 off 48 deliveries, while captain Shreyas Iyer scored a quick-fire 45 off 25 deliveries. With the ball, Digvesh Singh Rathi and Akash Maharaj Singh bagged two wickets apiece. While chasing, Ayush Badoni scored 74 runs off 40 deliveries, and Abdul Samad's 45 off 24 balls went in vain. The rest of the batters failed to deliver with the bat as Lucknow made 199-7 in 20 overs and lost the one-sided clash. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh showcased his class. The left-arm seamer delivered a match-winning spell and claimed three big wickets. Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Departs for Cheap Score During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Dominating Victory for PBKS!

