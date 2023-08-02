Prithvi Shaw warmed up for his county debut with a sizzling 65-run knock off just 39 balls during an intra-squad match for Northamptonshire. The right-hander, who has a point or two to prove, was seen hitting the ball to all parts of the country in this knock. The video of his explosive batting was shared by Northamptonshire on social media as they wrote, "Getting straight down to business. A rapid 65 off just 39 balls for Prithvi in the 2XI this morning." Shaw will make his debut for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup against Gloucestershire. Matheesha Pathirana On Fire! Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Claims Three-Wicket Haul During Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy LPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Prithvi Shaw Smashes 65 runs Off 39 Balls

Getting straight down to business. 💪 A rapid 65 off just 39 balls for Prithvi in the 2XI this morning. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5gOxJJj9ZS — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)