Former Gujarat and India A skipper Priyank Panchal announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, May 26. The 35-year-old spent over 17 years in the domestic circuit, scoring 8856 runs in FC cricket, including 29 hundreds and 34 half-centuries. Priyank Panchal captained Gujarat to its maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2016-17 season. He has also lifted the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2015-16) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2012-13 & 2013-14). Panchal posted an emotional note on his social media on his retirement. Priyank Panchal Quick Facts: Things To Know About Rohit Sharma's Replacement for South Africa Test Series.

Priyank Panchal Retires From All Forms of Cricket

Over and out. Onto greener pastures now. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5uMiZVprql — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) May 26, 2025

