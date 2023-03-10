Super Women won the first match of this three-game series and will eye another win, which will see them clinch the series as well against Amazons. The second exhibition T20 match of the PSL 2023 Women's League will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this contest. But the option of watching the live streaming of this match is available on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube channel. WPL 2023: Saika Ishaque Has Been a Real Find for This Tournament, Says Kate Cross.

Amazons vs Super Women Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)