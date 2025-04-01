Punjab Kings continue their winning run in the IPL 2025 as they secured their second victory of the season by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets at the Bharat Ratna Atal Vihari Bajpayee Stadium in Ekana, Lucknow. PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. In a slightly tricky wicket, LSG lost their in-form batter Mitchell Marsh quickly and then Aiden Markram and their captain. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni stitched a partnership after which Pooran started to tee off. It is when Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him and after that despite efforts from Badoni and Abdul Samad, LSG got to only 171/7. Chasing it, PBKS were never troubled and riding on the half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, they chased the target down in just 16.2 overs. Digvesh Singh Performs Kesrick Williams' Notebook Celebration After Dismissing Priyansh Arya During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

