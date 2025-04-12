Punjab Kings have been playing some swashbuckling style of cricket. Much credits of that have to go their top order which consists of extremely explosive openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. Even during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Arya and Prabhsimran played a sensational powerplay powering PBKS to a total of 89/1. Fans were impressed and they took to social media to share memes and jokes. Ishan Kishan Fails To Spot the Ball After Fielding As It Camouflages With Advertisement Matting During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Priyansh Arya>>

Priyansh Arya >>> Shami and Cummins pic.twitter.com/t1oeSyRAgB — AVOID (@linus__05) April 12, 2025

Siddhu to Priyansh Arya

Siddhu to Priyansh Arya in commentary pic.twitter.com/jq5pIl34o7 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 12, 2025

What A Crazy Batting Attack

What a crazy batting attack Punjab Kings have Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya looking so chill🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pk2wttlWwL — Ishan's🤫🧘🧡 (@IshanWK32) April 12, 2025

Pat Cummins Mentality

What if Punjab Hits 300?

Punjab Kings Playing UNO Reverse

