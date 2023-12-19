Chris Woakes has been signed by Punjab Kings for a sum of Rs 4.2 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. The England cricketer is a very handy player to have with his all-round skills and he also attracted interest from Kolkata Knight Riders. But Punjab Kings won the bid and signed the player. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Chris Woakes Sold to PBKS

Chris Woakes is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 Crore!#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

