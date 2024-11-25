Aaron Hardie has been acquired by the Punjab Kings for the IPL 2025 season. PBKS sealed the deal for the Australian all-rounder at INR 1.25 crore. This has to be an essential foreign player signing for the Punjab Kings as they will now have additional bowling and batting options. This will be the debut season for Aaron Hardie. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: LSG Sign Prince Yadav for INR 30 Lakh; Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan's Brother, Joins Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh.

Aaron Hardie in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)