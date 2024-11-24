Arshdeep Singh has become the first player at the IPL 2025 auction to go for sale. Punjab Kings (PBKS) has retained Arshdeep Singh for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Sunrisers were in a close race, but PBKS used their RTM card to keep Arshdeep Singh for the coming IPL season. It is a good decision made by PBKS for the youngster as he is one of the top bowlers of the T20 format and was brilliant in the T20 World Cup 2024 for India. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 18 Crore.

Arshdeep Singh Retained by Punjab Kings

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭. 𝐀. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 🔥



Arshdeep Singh goes to @PunjabKingsIPL



They exercised their Right to Match option!



He's sold for INR 18 Crore! #TATAIPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

