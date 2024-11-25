Sarfaraz Khan went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction but his brother Musheer Khan has been picked up by the Punjab Kings for the base price of INR 30 Lakh. The youngster can be very beneficial after proving himself in the Ranji Trophy time and time again. This will be the start of a new journey for Musheer Khan. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: LSG Sign Prince Yadav for INR 30 Lakh; Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan's Brother, Joins Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh.

Musheer Khan Team in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)