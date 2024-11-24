Punjab Kings have acquired an uncapped wicketkeeper for INR 95 lakh after battling out with other IPL franchises. Vishnu Vinod will be seen in action for the Punjab Kings as they secured the deal for the uncapped player. Vishnu Vinod has been a part of four IPL franchises as of now and this will be a new beginning for the wicketkeeper. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Akash Madhwal Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.2 Crore.

Vishnu Vinod in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)