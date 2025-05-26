Punjab Kings are facing Mumbai Indians in the match No. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match is being held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs. However, this is a crucial game for both sides as a victory will put either side to finish at the top two of the Indian Premier League 2025 points table. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match scorecard can get all the information here. 'Make It Happen' Fan Says Faf Du Plessis Should Be Cast in a Preity Zinta Movie As Pic of Them After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Goes Viral, Delhi Capitals’ Star Reacts (See Post).

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)