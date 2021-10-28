Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has apologised to his teammates and fans after refusing to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The left-hander missed South Africa's match against West Indies earlier this week after Cricket South Africa made it compulsory for players to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. He had reportedly disagreed to take the knee and had made himself unavailable for the clash.

See his statement here:

Quinton de Kock statement 📝 pic.twitter.com/Vtje9yUCO6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 28, 2021

