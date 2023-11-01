Quinton de Kock is surely setting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on fire as the left-hander notched up a fourth century of the tournament. The Proteas star achieved this feat while batting against New Zealand in Pune on November 1. De Kock has been in terrific form and had scored back-to-back centuries in South Africa's first two matches in the tournament. For the uninitiated, this is de Kock's last ODI tournament before he retires from the format. Only Rohit Sharma now has more hundreds in a single World Cup edition now (5 in 2019). Quinton de Kock Becomes First South African Cricketer To Score 500 Runs in a Single ICC Cricket World Cup Edition, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Match.

Quinton de Kock Scores Fourth Century of CWC 2023

𝙀𝙥 4: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙌𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙮 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙬 A 4️⃣th century for Quinton de Kock in this #CWC23 🇿🇦💯 We are running out of superlatives 😲#NZvSA #CWC23 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/aMKiya8FAr — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 1, 2023

