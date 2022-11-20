After 17 years of her domestic debut, Australian Women's Cricket Team legend Rachel Haynes bids final farewell to cricket as she played her last match for the Sydney Thunders Women against the Adelaide Strikers Women in the WBBL at North Sydney Oval. Australian Women's cricket team thanked her for all her services to the game and the team.

Rachel Haynes Bids Farewell to Cricket

Quite simply, one of the greats 💚 Thanks Rach, for everything you gave our team and the game pic.twitter.com/RzW7H2nNvI — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) November 20, 2022

