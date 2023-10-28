Rachin Ravindra smashed a century off just 77 balls during the Australia vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 28. The youngster has been extremely impressive in the tournament and has justified his growing potential with a massive knock against the five-time world champions. Ravindra struck seven fours and five sixes en route to this three-figure mark. It was also his second CWC century. Australia Becomes First Team to Play 100 Matches in ICC Cricket World Cup History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Match.

Rachin Ravindra Scores Century

Rachin Ravindra hits a sublime ton for his team in a tough chase against Australia 👊@mastercardindia Milestones 🏏#CWC23 | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/ACmgfqdOZi — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)