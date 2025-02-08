Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam's poor show continues in international cricket. The ace batter was dismissed for 10 runs during the Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI match against the New Zealand national cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 10th over while chasing. Michael Bracewell bowled a back-of-length delivery outside off stump, and Babar chipped it straight towards Glenn Phillips at the short mid-wicket region. After his dismissal, funny memes went viral on social media. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Glenn Phillips Takes Sharp Catch To Dismiss Star Batter As Former Pakistan Captain Fails During PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Bhae itna time toh ruk jata k mai innings py tweet kr sakti#BabarAzam𓃵#BabarAzampic.twitter.com/UJkIXKIuIR — Mary Marouf (@Cricket_istic) February 8, 2025

Disappointed all over. - The whole Gaddafi Stadium was cheering for Babar Azam but he went cheaply. #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/ITV2QsHHBi — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 8, 2025

