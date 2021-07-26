Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid showed his support for the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Dravid is currently the head coach of the Indian team on their tour of Sri Lanka.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)