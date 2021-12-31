India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen breaking into a dance step during India's celebrations after winning the Centurion Test against South Africa. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli too seemed elated and shook a leg as his side celebrated a famous Test victory on Thursday.

Ravi Ashwin also had shared a video on Instagram where he was seen dancing with Mohammed Siraj and Cheteshwar Pujara.

