Rahul Tewatia pulled off an excellent one-handed effort to deny Heinrich Klaasen six during the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 2. This happened during the 13th over of the run-chase, bowled by Rashid Khan, when Heinrich Klaasen freed his arms and struck a powerful shot in the long-off region. It looked like a six for all money, but Rahul Tewatia, who was manning that region, timed his jump to perfection to grab the ball with one hand. Just as he realised he would go over the fence, Rahul Tewatia threw the ball into the field to prevent the six and saved five runs for his team. Rashid Khan Catch Video: Watch Gujarat Titans’ Star’s Excellent Effort To Dismiss Travis Head During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Rahul Tewatia's Stunning Save Here:

Rahul Tewatia Catch Nahi Chhoda Hai match ko Chhod Diye #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/QQzNZBq2ip — Gaurav pandit 🚩🇮🇳 (@GauravvishalP) May 2, 2025

