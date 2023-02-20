A few days ago, video of a wonder girl from Rajasthan went viral in social media as she played some crazy shots with confidence on sand. Sachin Tendulkar shared her clip and fans called her shots similar to Suryakumar Yadav. The girl is a resident of Kanasar village of the Shiv Tehsil, and her name is Mumal Mehar. After knowing about her talent, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invited her to meet and provided assurance that she will be provided financial assistance from CM relief fund. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds 14-Year-Old Rajasthan Girl's Batting After Video of Her Playing Big Shots Goes Viral.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Viral Girl Cricketer Mumak Mehar

