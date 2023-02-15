Sachin Tendulkar lauded a 14-year-old girl whose video of playing big shots during a school cricket match went viral on social media. The legendary cricketer was left impressed by the shots she played in the video and taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting." The historic WPL 2023 Auction was held in February 13 in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav Fan Moomal Mehar, a 14-Year-Old Girl From Rajasthan, Plays Perfectly Timed Shots During School Cricket Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Impressed by Young Girl's Batting

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼#CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20 (Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)