Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the very last ball. After the match ended all the squad members and support staff of RR displayed raw emotions near the dugout as they won the match on the very last ball. Jos Buttler came up with a special performance which led RR to the victory over KKR. It was a high-scoring game which ended up in the favour of the Royals. Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets His Wish Fulfilled, Meets Shah Rukh Khan After KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)