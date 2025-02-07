Rajasthan Royals Share Unique Birthday Greeting for Keshav Maharaj As He Turns 35, South African Spinner Sizzles in Rajasthani Attire (See Post)

Born on February 7, 1990, Keshav Maharaj is now 35-year-old. On his birthday, his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals shared an unique birthday greeting for the star spinner. Check out the post below.

Rajasthan Royals Share Unique Birthday Greeting for Keshav Maharaj As He Turns 35, South African Spinner Sizzles in Rajasthani Attire (See Post)
Keshav Maharaj (Photo Credit: 'X'/ProteasCricket)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 07, 2025 10:51 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals has been very great putting up the posts for the cricket updates and event updates. The Rajasthan Royals’ social media account is followed for its ‘unique and witty’ posts and they did it again keeping their uniqueness intact.  Wishing their  star player Keshav Maharaj happy birthday, Rajasthan Royals used a ‘Maharaj’ attire and dedicated a perfect song for the occasion. Check the post below. Born on February 7, 1990, Keshav Maharaj is now 35-year-old.  'Not Even Taylor Swift!' Rajasthan Royals Share Unique Birthday Greeting for Ex-Australian Spinner Brad Hogg As He Turns 54.

Rajasthan Royals' Birthday Greeting for Keshav Maharaj

