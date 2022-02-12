Riyan Parag was signed by Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 3.8 crore in the IPL 2022 Auction. Parag thus returns to the franchise for which he has played in the past. This is a very smart signing for Rajasthan Royals, who now have an array of Indian stars in their lineup.

Uncapped All-rounders next - @ParagRiyan goes under the hammer and he is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for INR 3.8 crore 👌👏 #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

