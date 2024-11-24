Maheesh Theekshana will side with Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025. Theekshana almost got unsold, but then RR came up with a starting bid then Mumbai Indians joined the party. But Rajasthan Royals fought well and signed the Sri Lanka spinner for INR 4.40 crore. Rajasthan will be the second team Maheesh Theekshana will play for in his IPL career. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Maheesh Theekshana Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.40 Crore.

