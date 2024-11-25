The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals purchased left-handed batter Nitish Rana, for INR 4.2 crore at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. The Delhi cricketer saw Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals engaged in a bidding war. Later, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also joined the fray. However, the bidding war was won by Rajasthan. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Donovan Ferreira, Alex Carey Go Unsold.

Nitish Rana Goes to RR

