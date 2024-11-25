Uncapped India batter Shubham Dubey has been sold for INR 80 lakh at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. Shubham Dubey will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The middle-order batter has played 26 T20 matches till now. Dubey has smashed 557 runs, including one half-century. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Shubham Dubey Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 80 Lakh; Swastik Chhikara Unsold

