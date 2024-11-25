Right-arm speedster Tushar Deshpande was signed by Rajasthan Royals (RR)Right-arm speedster Tushar Deshpande was signed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) on day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Tushar Deshpande was sold for INR 6.5 crore. During the bid, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were desperate to buy Tushar, but Rajasthan kept bidding again and again. Chennai ultimately lost the bidding battle with Rajasthan, and Tushar Deshpande went to the IPL 2008 champions, RR. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Tushar Deshpande Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.50 Crore.

Tushar Deshpande Finds a New Team for IPL 2025

