Rajasthan will lock horns against Vidarbha in the Elite Group B match at the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament. The Rajasthan vs Vidarbha match will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from January 23. The much-awaited match will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 in India is Sports18 Network. The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches will be live telecast on Sports18 TV channels. The official digital rights for India's premier domestic tournament are with Jio Cinema. Sadly, the live streaming viewing options of the Rajasthan vs Vidarbha match will not be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Resumes from January 23

The #RanjiTrophy resumes tomorrow ⌛️ Get ready for some high-octane action again as the star-studded teams battle it out for red-ball supremacy. 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/EBy3zCPgSR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 22, 2025

