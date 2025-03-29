Rajat Patidar wins his first man of the match award for scoring a gritty 51 during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. His innings eventually results in a RCB victory by 50 runs which is also RCB's first win at Chepauk against CSK after 17 years. It came under the leadership of Patidar and because of his steady knock. For his performance, he was adjudged man of the match for the game. IPL 2025: RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk.

Rajat Patidar Wins Man of the Match Award

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧'𝐬 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐤! 🫡 Rajat Patidar bags the Player of the Match award for his 51 (32) that set the tone for @RCBTweets's commanding win 👏 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/I7maHMwxDS #TATAIPL | #CSKvRCB | @rrjjt_01 pic.twitter.com/MuCO6F3pEI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2025

