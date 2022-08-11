Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with his sister Savita and brothers Ajit and Nitin. The former Indian cricketer took to his social media to wish fans on the special festival. 'Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!' he wrote.

See Sachin Tendulkar's Raksha Bandhan Post Below

From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/nyxcjEgjlc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2022

