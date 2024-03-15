Keshav Maharaj received a very warm welcome after he joined Lucknow Super Giants' squad to train with the players in IPL 2024. The South African cricketer is a Hindu by religion and has, on several occasions, spoken about his faith. Lucknow Super Giants' shared a video of Maharaj's arrival with the clip also containing a specific instance from an India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match last year where the popular 'Ram Siya Ram' song was played at the ground when Maharaj had come out to bat and Rahul had told him, "Every time you come, they play this song." The video shared by LSG had the song in the background as well. The IPL franchise also issued an update that Maharaj, who is not a part of the official squad, will only train with the players. ‘Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand’ LSG Give Fans Reminder of Shamar Joseph’s Brisbane Heroics As He Joins Franchise Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Keshav Maharaj Receives Warm Welcome

The Maharaj comes home to UP! 👑💙 pic.twitter.com/R89GZbBkTX — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 15, 2024

