Ramandeep Singh grabbed a hat-trick when he came on to bowl during the Punjab vs Baroda match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Tuesday, November 15. The right-arm medium bowler dismissed Vishnu Solanki, NA Rathva and AT Rayudu. With his performance, Baroda were reduced to 62/5 from being 61/2 at one stage.

Ramandeep Singh Takes Hat-Trick:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)