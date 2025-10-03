Rashid Khan took a spectacular sliding catch to dismiss Tanzid Hasan Tamim during the AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, October 3. This happened in just the second over of Bangladesh's run chase when the left-handed Tanzid Hasan Tamim attempted a play shot off Azmatullah Shahidi's bowling but did not make the connection he would have wanted to. Instead, he miscued his shot and the Afghanistan captain pulled off a slide to complete a good catch. Earlier, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team had batted first and were restricted to 147/5 with Nasum Ahmed (2/25) and Rishad Hossain (2/45) being the best bowlers for the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets in 1st T20I 2025; Nurul Hasan's Cameo Helps BAN Edge Past AFG In Nail-Biting Encounter.

Watch Rashid Khan's Catch Video:

.@rashidkhan_19 takes a blinder to give @AzmatOmarzay his first wicket and provide Afghanistan with an early success in the game. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBAN2025 | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/aAxlrbQajr — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 3, 2025

