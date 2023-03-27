Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and his abilities in T20s with the ball is well known to all. Batters find it extremely difficult to defend their wickets against him let alone hitting him. The cricketer seems to exceed his levels with every passing day as this time he gets his hands on an unique feat of bowling 100 deliveries in T20 internationals without conceding a single boundary. The first boundary he conceded was to Saim Ayub in the 106th delivery during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I at Sharjah.

Rashid Khan Achieves Unique Feat

Rashid Khan is truly a magician. pic.twitter.com/ruMAkdOnZZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 27, 2023

First Boundary Conceded in 106 Deliveries

This sixer by Saim Ayub off Rashid Khan is the first boundary hit on Rashid's bowling after 106 deliveries. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) March 27, 2023

