Rashid Khan and Danushka Gunathilaka were involved in a heated argument during the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash in Asia Cup 2022. The Sri Lanka batter hit Khan for a boundary following which the Afghanistan bowler was seen saying something to the batter. Rashid Khan dismissed Gunathalika in the same over later.

Heated Argument

Watch Video Here

SL vs AFG - Rashid Khan pic.twitter.com/EbNMcojZo9 — MohiCric (@MohitKu38157375) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)