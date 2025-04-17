Ratnagiri Jets, who are two-time champions in the Men's Maharashtra Premier League, have expanded into the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL). The franchise has signed Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as their icon player for the upcoming three seasons. They have also named Mandhana as their captain. Ratnagiri Jets shared a special video on their social handle where they made the announcement. Mandhana's selection as an icon player ahead of the WMPL auction showcases the franchise's brilliant approach to building a strong team. Ratnagiri Jets Hope To Win Another Maharashtra Premier League Title After Picking Balanced Squad at Auction.

Smriti Mandha Will Ratnagiri Jets in WMPL

From the lanes of Sangli to the skies of world cricket,@mandhana_smriti returns to her roots to lead a revolution. Presenting our 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 & 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧, the heartbeat of Maharashtra and the fearless face of Ratnagiri Jets! With her at the helm, the sky isn’t… pic.twitter.com/gv8LmEam4z — Ratnagiri Jets (@RatnagiriJets) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)