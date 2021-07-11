Ravi Ashwin, who was drafted into Surrey squad for game against Somerset in place of Sean Abbott, had New Zealand's Devon Conway in trouble with his superb delivery.

Watch Ravi Ashwin Bowling

😬 The first time Ashwin's beat the bat today. WATCH LIVE ⏩ https://t.co/dglhGophyM pic.twitter.com/jiCUf3hv27 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)