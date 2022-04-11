Have you met the Sheldon Cooper of Cricket? It is none other than Ravichandran Ashwin! Twitterati is sure of it after witnessing RR vs LSG game last night. R Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals (RR) became a proud owner of another 'bizarre' cricketing record. The 35-year-old became the first player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to be tactically retired out. R Ashwin was retired out during Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, a match that RR won narrowly by 3 runs. As soon as Ravi Ashwin was declared retired out, Twitter went berserk, trending funny memes and jokes. ICC Foresees Ravichandran Ashwin’s 'Retired Out' Tactic To Become a Regular Fixture in 20-Over Cricket.

Meet Sheldon Cooper of Cricket!

We Know, We Know

If not an cricketer then @ashwinravi99 would've been definitely an excellent lawyer. He knows every loop hole in a rule book and use it legally in favour of him and his team. Bet even people who wrote those rules wouldn't remember them.#IPL2022 #Ashwin #RetiredOut #IPL pic.twitter.com/c0CmXPjTTI — Raghu (@P_Raghu_) April 10, 2022

HAHHAHHAHAA

LSG to R Ashwin

KL Rahul Be Like

This Man Knows His Game

Everyone Be Like

Many Firsts for Ashwin

1st mankading to 1st retired out ashwin came long 😂🔥#raviashwin#RetiredOut pic.twitter.com/xyBKvBnOIZ — Jaywant Bhalchandra Patil (@jbpatil0214) April 10, 2022

Check It Out

We Are So Sure of It

I am pretty sure @ashwinravi99 reads ICC rule books in his free time, so that he can come up with new ways to legally exploit it. He is an absolute genius. #Ashwin #RRvsLSG #RetiredOut — Harsh Singh (@harsh27402571) April 11, 2022

HAHHAHHHAHHA

#RetiredOut Ashwin, still becoming the Center of Gravity of the IPL pic.twitter.com/EG9Z61Q9i2 — Preritt Ameta (@PreritOPAmeta) April 10, 2022

