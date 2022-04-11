Have you met the Sheldon Cooper of Cricket? It is none other than Ravichandran Ashwin! Twitterati is sure of it after witnessing RR vs LSG game last night. R Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals (RR) became a proud owner of another 'bizarre' cricketing record. The 35-year-old became the first player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to be tactically retired out. R Ashwin was retired out during Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, a match that RR won narrowly by 3 runs. As soon as Ravi Ashwin was declared retired out, Twitter went berserk, trending funny memes and jokes. ICC Foresees Ravichandran Ashwin’s 'Retired Out' Tactic To Become a Regular Fixture in 20-Over Cricket.
Meet Sheldon Cooper of Cricket!
Ashwin is the Sheldon Cooper to cricket !!!
Knows everything #RetiredOut #IPL #LSGvRR #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/WkOUoX69am
We Know, We Know
If not an cricketer then @ashwinravi99 would've been definitely an excellent lawyer.
He knows every loop hole in a rule book and use it legally in favour of him and his team.
Bet even people who wrote those rules wouldn't remember them.#IPL2022 #Ashwin #RetiredOut #IPL pic.twitter.com/c0CmXPjTTI
HAHHAHHAHAA
#Retiredout ashwin@ashwinravi99@IPL
Ashwin in every ipl 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/AdXuxCS8Af
LSG to R Ashwin
A bizarre decision and opposition yet not able to understand 😂 #IPL #Retiredout pic.twitter.com/50YVJEysOX
KL Rahul Be Like
#RRvsLSG#Ashwin came out of the Ground to allow next hitter to score freely against #LucknowSuperGiants.#LSG Captain #KLRahul on Ashwin's Decision of #RetiredOut be like👇 pic.twitter.com/DOTNTPkFF2
This Man Knows His Game
If cricket was a subject, then the Professor would be ... #RetiredOut #IPL #LSGvDC #LSGvRR #RRvsLSG #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/wcj6yUg4Hd
Everyone Be Like
After Seeing Ravichandran Ashwin's
Novel way of Excusing himself from the Slog Reactions of Other #IPL
Players be like#RetiredOut#Ashwin#RRvLSG#RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/xJj7q6xze1
Many Firsts for Ashwin
1st mankading to
1st retired out
ashwin came long 😂🔥#raviashwin#RetiredOut pic.twitter.com/xyBKvBnOIZ
Check It Out
#Ashwin and @rajasthanroyals always made history in #IPL cricket..🤣🤣
- 1st Mankad style dismissal by - Ashwin
- 1st #RetiredOut -Ashwin#IPL2022 #RRvsLSG #LSGvRR pic.twitter.com/3DPmdUidvS
We Are So Sure of It
I am pretty sure @ashwinravi99 reads ICC rule books in his free time, so that he can come up with new ways to legally exploit it. He is an absolute genius. #Ashwin #RRvsLSG #RetiredOut
HAHHAHHHAHHA
Ashwin, still becoming the Center of Gravity of the IPL pic.twitter.com/EG9Z61Q9i2
