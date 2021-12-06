In the just concluded India vs New Zealand Test series we saw few namesakes competing against each other. There were Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra in the New Zealand camp and in Indian ranks we had Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. After the Mumbai Test, which India won, Ravi Ashwin posted a picture on Twitter with Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja’s backs facing the camera so as the jersey names form “Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja”. ICC was quick to share the photo and captioned it “picture perfect”

Original post

A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. 👌👌A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP . A special thanks to the @NorthStandGang for their support through the game 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NbgJZUnwHz — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2021

