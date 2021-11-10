Ravi Shastri expressed his pride to be able to guide the Indian men's cricket team for several years and remarked how he has witnessed the team reach the highest level. He felt emotional and proud at the same time on leaving the team but is happy to see the Men in Blue raising the bar of Indian cricket and come out as one of the greatest side that the country has ever witnessed to date. International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a glimpse of Shastri's last interview as the head coach on Wednesday. Virat Kohli Expresses Gratitude to Ravi Shastri & Other Coaches for Their Immense Contribution and Support (Check Post).

Check Out What Ravi Shastri Has to Say About the Indian Cricket Team and his Retirement:

It’s never about the coach, it's always about the team 🥲#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OT3jv2Ano5 — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)