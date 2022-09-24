Ravi Ashwin called Deepti Sharma a 'bowling hero' after the latter pulled off a Mankad run out to help India beat England by 16 runs in the 3rd ODI and win the series 3-0. Sharma came into focus after she dislodged the bails at the bowler's end while Charlotte Dean was out of her crease. Ashwin, who had earlier famously Mankaded Jos Buttler in the IPL and Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne in an ODI, took to social media to share his thoughts on this.

Here's What Ashwin Wrote:

Why the hell are you trending Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06 🤩👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 24, 2022

Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler in the IPL:

Ashwin Mankading Thirimanne Incident:

