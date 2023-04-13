Ravichandran Ashwin was named Man of the Match in the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The all-rounder chipped in with 30 useful runs in the first innings and then finished with figures of 2/25 off his four overs as his performance helped Rajasthan Royals win the contest by just three runs. This result was also Rajasthan Royals' second consecutive win this season. ‘Unsold in the IPL Auction, Now Doing Wonders’ Fans Praise Sandeep Sharma After his Last Over Heroics Against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Ravichandran Ashwin Wins Man of the Match Award

