Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25% of his match fees by ICC after he was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings on Thursday, 9 February, when Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his index finger. In the video footage, the left-arm spinner took a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and appeared to rub this onto the index finger of his left hand. Initial reports had alleged that Jadeja was tampering with the ball. However, Indian management later clarified he was using the cream. Ravindra Jadeja’s Alleged Ball Tampering Video Goes Viral, Twitterati Divided Over Incident During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Fined

🚨 JUST IN: India star handed penalty for ICC Code of Conduct charge during first Test against Australia!#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)