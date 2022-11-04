Lately there has been lot of talks around Ravindra Jadeja’s fall out with Chennai Super Kings and as a result, the star Indian allrounder leaving the franchise. Now reports suggests that the southpaw is likely to continue playing in Chennai Super Kings and will not be traded or released ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

'Ravindra Jadeja likely to stay in CSK'

Ravindra Jadeja set to stay with Chennai Super Kings. (Source - TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)