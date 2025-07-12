Ravindra Jadeja performed his trademark sword celebration after scoring a half-century in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 12. The all-rounder came in to bat after the lunch break with India having lost the wicket of Rishabh Pant to a run out and has played a spectacular knock, taking his side to a strong position. After hitting a four off Joe Root's bowling to complete his half-century, the all-rounder celebrated by swinging his bat as if it was a sword as applause poured in from all corners of the ground. Ravindra Jadeja got to his half-century off 87 deliveries and this was also his third consecutive half-century in the longest format of the game, after his scores of 89 and 69* in Edgbaston, a game which India won by a massive margin of 336 runs. 'This is Frankly Ridiculous' Ravi Shastri, Ian Ward Slam Umpires for Delay in Ball Change During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Performs Trademark 'Sword' Celebration

Third consecutive fifty for @royalnavghan ⚔ 89 at Edgbaston 69* at Edgbaston 50* at Lord's He is proving why #TeamIndia 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘩𝘯𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪, 𝘴𝘪𝘬𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘯! 💪#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/YhqadvE3Be pic.twitter.com/62nrv8yJDO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2025

