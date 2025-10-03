Ravindra Jadeja scored his sixth century in Test cricket, achieving the feat during the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The all-rounder, who is the no 1-ranked in Test cricket as per the latest ICC rankings, is among the most experienced players in the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series and he surely showed why he is among the best all-rounders in the longest format with a stellar knock. Ravindra Jadeja got to his century off 168 deliveries, hitting six fours and five sixes en route to the three-figure mark. Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become India’s Fourth-Highest Six-Hitter in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja Scores His Sixth Test Century

𝘼 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘 𝙏𝙤𝙣 💯 6️⃣th from the bat of Ravindra Jadeja in Tests 👏 This has been an innings of great maturity 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/MNXdZcelkD#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/6YVVcg3cvF — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2025

