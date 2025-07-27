Ravindra Jadeja continued his great run of form in the ongoing India vs England fourth Test 2025 as he brings up his fifth Test century by reaching the three-figure mark in the India vs England fourth Test 2025 at Manchester. Jadeja came in when India were still battling danger, with Shubman Gill just dismissed. He gave a chance in the first ball but then showed elite defensive game batting through two seasons and helped India secure a draw. Ravindra Jadeja Brings Out His Trademark Sword Celebration After Hitting Half-Century During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Secures His Fifth Test Century

CENTURY for Ravindra Jadeja in Manchester! 💯 An excellent knock from the #TeamIndia all-rounder 🫡 He gets to his 2nd Test Hundred in England and 5th Test Hundred Overall 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/L1EVgGu4SI#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/McYaSmBPk4 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2025

