Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to social media, the India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder shared a picture of himself and his wife with Modi.

Ravindra Jadeja, Wife Rivaba Meet PM Narendra Modi

It was great meeting you @narendramodi saheb🙏 You are a prime example of hardwork & dedication for our motherland! I'm sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best way possible 💪 pic.twitter.com/BGUOpUiXa0 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 16, 2023

